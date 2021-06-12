Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Down 78.0% in May

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the May 13th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $66,252.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,312.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 294,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173,528 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 603,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 86.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

