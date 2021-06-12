Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 222.0% from the May 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

