NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVA. National Bankshares cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$697.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.55.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

