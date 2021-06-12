NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $28,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,258.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,747 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

