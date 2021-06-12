Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 37,607 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.48% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $27.68 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47.

