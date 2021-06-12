Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 66,930 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,930 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for about 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

