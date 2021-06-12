Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,932,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

