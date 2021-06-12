Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.43. The company has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

