Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.77 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

