Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.15% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 546,091 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 432,334 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 219,187 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE MOD opened at $17.22 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $889.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.