Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89. The company has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

