Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

