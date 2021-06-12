Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,444 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27,661.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 201,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 200,825 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33.

