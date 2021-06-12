Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after purchasing an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.