Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 850 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.92.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

