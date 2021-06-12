Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 397.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,900,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,249,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

