Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 49,780.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 209.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 297.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $29.32 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.