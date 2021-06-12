Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

