Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,259,000 after buying an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $46.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.61.

