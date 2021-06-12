Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $85.47 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.