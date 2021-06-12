Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $172.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

