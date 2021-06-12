Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

NYSE MOS opened at $34.59 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.