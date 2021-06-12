Oarsman Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

