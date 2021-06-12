Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 1.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53.

