Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

OLN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

