Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 13,406 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $55.15 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.87.

