Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $397.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

