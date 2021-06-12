Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 20,705 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $24.59 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

