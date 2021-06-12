Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,485 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $134.62 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.