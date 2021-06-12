Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 25,586 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

