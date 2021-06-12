Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 3,514 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

