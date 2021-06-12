Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 38,722 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

