Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 4,216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.25.

