Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 5,011 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 262.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

