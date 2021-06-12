Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 5,017 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $92.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

