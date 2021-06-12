Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 67,950 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up approximately 1.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 728,292 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.49 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

