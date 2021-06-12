Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 8,503 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.