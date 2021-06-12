Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 863 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $378.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.