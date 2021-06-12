Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.
In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
