Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,944 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

