Oasis Network Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $100.16 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

