Observer (OBSR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.34 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Observer has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 71.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00087134 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

