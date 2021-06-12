Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,941.50 ($25.37). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 1,921.50 ($25.10), with a volume of 732,672 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDO. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,572.50 ($33.61).

The firm has a market cap of £14.42 billion and a PE ratio of -109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,025.48.

In related news, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,819,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,780,175.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

