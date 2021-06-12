Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.59. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 1,188,246 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.