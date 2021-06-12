Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $243.02 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $243.02 million and $29.95 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00783267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.14 or 0.08257396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00086513 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 504,799,357 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

