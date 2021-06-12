Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Update

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPWR remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

