OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.83. 105,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

