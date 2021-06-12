OctoFi Market Capitalization Achieves $10.62 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $13.31 or 0.00037202 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $424,096.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00785536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.51 or 0.08283868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086387 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.