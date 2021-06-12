Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00170130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00196955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.01124536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,796.08 or 0.99851265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.