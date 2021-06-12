ODUWA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $633.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $633.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,891.08 or 1.00458528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00032957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009424 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

